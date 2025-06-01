Sign up
Photo 1157
Pleasantly surprised
We found quite a few nice artworks on our recent walk on the Coventry canal.
This was under a bridge and was quite hard to photograph as there was no room to step back.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
surprised
,
pleasantly
Mags
ace
How lovely!
June 7th, 2025
