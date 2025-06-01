Previous
Pleasantly surprised by pattyblue
Photo 1157

Pleasantly surprised

We found quite a few nice artworks on our recent walk on the Coventry canal.
This was under a bridge and was quite hard to photograph as there was no room to step back.
Mags ace
How lovely!
June 7th, 2025  
