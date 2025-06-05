Sign up
Photo 1157
Going up
Ferris wheel being erected in the cathedral grounds in Birmingham ready for summer.
It hadn’t occurred to us how they were constructed before so this was interesting to see.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
2
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
up
,
going
Lesley
ace
Excellent in b&w. It never occurred to me how they were constructed in situ.
June 6th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely b&w capture
June 6th, 2025
