Going up by pattyblue
Photo 1157

Going up

Ferris wheel being erected in the cathedral grounds in Birmingham ready for summer.

It hadn’t occurred to us how they were constructed before so this was interesting to see.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Lesley ace
Excellent in b&w. It never occurred to me how they were constructed in situ.
June 6th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely b&w capture
June 6th, 2025  
