Previous
Photo 1159
Daisy puddles
We’ve had a good bit of rain today and I liked how the rain has made puddles in some of the flowers.
I bought this tiny marguerite plant a couple of weeks ago for my border and it’s flowering it’s socks off, I’m really pleased with it.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1159
photos
102
followers
102
following
317% complete
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
6th June 2025 12:30pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
daisy
,
puddles
Mags
ace
Popping pinks!
June 7th, 2025
