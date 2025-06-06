Previous
Daisy puddles by pattyblue
Daisy puddles

We’ve had a good bit of rain today and I liked how the rain has made puddles in some of the flowers.
I bought this tiny marguerite plant a couple of weeks ago for my border and it’s flowering it’s socks off, I’m really pleased with it.
Pat

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Popping pinks!
June 7th, 2025  
