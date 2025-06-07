Sign up
Photo 1160
A twig?
No, it’s a female damselfly camouflaged on a log.
So different from the brilliant blue males and almost impossible to spot. I only saw her as she landed while I was standing just here.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1161
photos
101
followers
101
following
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
4th June 2025 12:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
a
,
twig
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture!
June 10th, 2025
GaryW
It fits right in!
June 10th, 2025
