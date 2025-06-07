Previous
A twig? by pattyblue
Photo 1160

A twig?

No, it’s a female damselfly camouflaged on a log.
So different from the brilliant blue males and almost impossible to spot. I only saw her as she landed while I was standing just here.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
June 10th, 2025  
GaryW
It fits right in!
June 10th, 2025  
