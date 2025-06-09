Sign up
Previous
Photo 1160
Ladybird with a difference
I was surprised to find this ladybird with white spots.
After consulting my bug app it seems that these are quite common in the UK but it was a new find for me.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1160
photos
101
followers
101
following
317% complete
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
9th June 2025 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a
,
with
,
ladybird
,
difference
Mags
ace
How very unusual! Nice closeup too.
June 10th, 2025
amyK
ace
Cool find and nice shot
June 10th, 2025
