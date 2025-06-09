Previous
Ladybird with a difference by pattyblue
Ladybird with a difference

I was surprised to find this ladybird with white spots.

After consulting my bug app it seems that these are quite common in the UK but it was a new find for me.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
How very unusual! Nice closeup too.
June 10th, 2025  
amyK ace
Cool find and nice shot
June 10th, 2025  
