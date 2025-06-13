Sign up
Photo 1166
Sea holly
The flower beds in the Arboretum are always a pleasure to visit.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1167
photos
101
followers
101
following
319% complete
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
12th June 2025 10:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sea
,
holly
Mags
ace
What a delightful capture! They're so unusual.
June 14th, 2025
Eric Klopfer
I like the layers toward the red/orange ones in the back.
June 15th, 2025
