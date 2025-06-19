Previous
Setting up by pattyblue
Setting up

The staff getting ready for the day at our favourite patisserie in Birmingham Grand Central yesterday.
I felt for them as it was 29 degrees yesterday and they were working under this glass roof.
Pat

@pattyblue
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
June 20th, 2025  
