Photo 1168
Setting up
The staff getting ready for the day at our favourite patisserie in Birmingham Grand Central yesterday.
I felt for them as it was 29 degrees yesterday and they were working under this glass roof.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
4
1
1
365
iPhone 13 mini
19th June 2025 8:52am
Tags
up
,
setting
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv!
June 20th, 2025
