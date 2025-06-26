The pub with two names

This pub in Stratford is called the Black Swan but the locals call it the Dirty Duck. The pub sign has both names on the sign and it’s the only pub in England registered with two names.



The TV show Shakespeare & Hathaway which is filmed in and around Stratford and Warwick refers to their local pub The Mucky Mallard which is a playful nod to this pub so it actually has three names!



It was only as I walked past the sign that the penny dropped.



Coincidentally the pub runs alongside the river Avon and there on the bank surprisingly was a black swan - the only one I’ve seen here. I took a picture of it but it didn’t come out well.