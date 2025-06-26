Previous
The pub with two names by pattyblue
Photo 1170

The pub with two names

This pub in Stratford is called the Black Swan but the locals call it the Dirty Duck. The pub sign has both names on the sign and it’s the only pub in England registered with two names.

The TV show Shakespeare & Hathaway which is filmed in and around Stratford and Warwick refers to their local pub The Mucky Mallard which is a playful nod to this pub so it actually has three names!

It was only as I walked past the sign that the penny dropped.

Coincidentally the pub runs alongside the river Avon and there on the bank surprisingly was a black swan - the only one I’ve seen here. I took a picture of it but it didn’t come out well.
26th June 2025

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
320% complete

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's so fun!
June 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great sign! I love your new profile pic!
June 28th, 2025  
Pat
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags! I thought it was about time I changed it as I don’t really look like that anymore. Much greyer and fatter these days!
June 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I bet the food was delicious… I agree with mags your prolific pic is super…
June 28th, 2025  
Pat
@beverley365 Thank you 😊
June 28th, 2025  
