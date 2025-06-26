Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1170
The pub with two names
This pub in Stratford is called the Black Swan but the locals call it the Dirty Duck. The pub sign has both names on the sign and it’s the only pub in England registered with two names.
The TV show Shakespeare & Hathaway which is filmed in and around Stratford and Warwick refers to their local pub The Mucky Mallard which is a playful nod to this pub so it actually has three names!
It was only as I walked past the sign that the penny dropped.
Coincidentally the pub runs alongside the river Avon and there on the bank surprisingly was a black swan - the only one I’ve seen here. I took a picture of it but it didn’t come out well.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1171
photos
101
followers
101
following
320% complete
View this month »
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
26th June 2025 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
two
,
the
,
with
,
names
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's so fun!
June 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great sign! I love your new profile pic!
June 28th, 2025
Pat
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags! I thought it was about time I changed it as I don’t really look like that anymore. Much greyer and fatter these days!
June 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I bet the food was delicious… I agree with mags your prolific pic is super…
June 28th, 2025
Pat
@beverley365
Thank you 😊
June 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close