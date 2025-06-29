Previous
Smiling suitcases by pattyblue
Smiling suitcases

It’s been too hot to venture out here over the last few days so I’m posting a picture from our Leather Museum visit a couple of weeks ago.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
What a great collection and capture!
June 30th, 2025  
