Munch munch munch by pattyblue
Munch munch munch

A thousand hairy savages sitting down to lunch,
Gobble gobble glup glup munch munch munch.
Spike Milligan

Cinnabar moth caterpillars decimating some ragwort.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Beverley ace
Awesome capture of them… beautiful in the sunshine
July 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Interesting capture! They sure are colorful creatures.
July 2nd, 2025  
Michelle
Gosh they're making a meal of this poor plant
July 2nd, 2025  
