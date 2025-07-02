Sign up
Previous
Photo 1173
Munch munch munch
A thousand hairy savages sitting down to lunch,
Gobble gobble glup glup munch munch munch.
Spike Milligan
Cinnabar moth caterpillars decimating some ragwort.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
3
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1173
photos
101
followers
101
following
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
2nd July 2025 12:49pm
munch
Beverley
ace
Awesome capture of them… beautiful in the sunshine
July 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Interesting capture! They sure are colorful creatures.
July 2nd, 2025
Michelle
Gosh they're making a meal of this poor plant
July 2nd, 2025
