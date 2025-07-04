Previous
Southern Hawker by pattyblue
Photo 1175

Southern Hawker

After our visit to Winterbourne House yesterday we decided to walk back into the city along the canal where we spotted this beauty tucked in amongst the foliage.
Her stripey tail gave her away.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
