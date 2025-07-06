Previous
Rain! by pattyblue
Photo 1176

Rain!

From our hotel window at the seaside.
It lasted about 5 minutes but it was so nice to see wet floors for the first time in ages.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
GaryW
Love the glow of the rain on the lights!
July 6th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Marvellous bokeh and reflections
July 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Magical capture!
July 6th, 2025  
