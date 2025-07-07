Previous
Tintagel bridge by pattyblue
Photo 1178

Tintagel bridge

Leading to the ruins of Tintagel Castle, legendary birthplace of King Arthur.
The bridge is fairly new and opened in 2019 saving tourists a long slog up and down the rocks to reach it.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact