Photo 1178
Photo 1178
Tintagel bridge
Leading to the ruins of Tintagel Castle, legendary birthplace of King Arthur.
The bridge is fairly new and opened in 2019 saving tourists a long slog up and down the rocks to reach it.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
365
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
7th July 2025 11:47am
bridge
tintagel
