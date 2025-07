Not forgotten

This is St Materiana’s church on the cliffs at Tintagel.

I came to visit this simple grave of a young boy killed in a shipwreck.

The Italian ship Iota foundered on the cliffs in a winter storm at Lye Rock in Bossiney in 1893. The crew were rescued except for Domenico Catanese, a 14 year old boy sailor whose body was found the next day washed up on shore.

The life preserver is a replica and the original is inside the church. I like that the villagers still tend his grave 130 years on.