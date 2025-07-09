Sign up
Photo 1180
My favourite walk
I love this walk from Bude to Widemouth Bay along the canal and over a farmer’s fields.
It was incredibly hot so I was glad to reach the beach cafe at the end of my walk for a long cool drink.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1182
photos
102
followers
102
following
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
8th July 2025 12:12pm
Tags
walk
,
my
,
favourite
Mags
ace
Fabulous path to walk with a view!
July 14th, 2025
