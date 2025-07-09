Previous
My favourite walk by pattyblue
My favourite walk

I love this walk from Bude to Widemouth Bay along the canal and over a farmer’s fields.
It was incredibly hot so I was glad to reach the beach cafe at the end of my walk for a long cool drink.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Fabulous path to walk with a view!
July 14th, 2025  
