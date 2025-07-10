Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1181
Year of the butterfly
I took these pictures along a hedgerow in a farmer’s field.
The hot dry summer this year has been wonderful for butterflies after last year’s wash out.
Clockwise from top left:
Red Admiral
Comma
Gate Keeper
Painted Lady
Peacock (centre)
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1182
photos
102
followers
102
following
323% complete
View this month »
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
of
,
butterfly
,
year
Corinne C
ace
Exceptional collection wonderfully presented
July 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful captures and collage!
July 14th, 2025
