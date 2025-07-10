Previous
Year of the butterfly by pattyblue
Photo 1181

Year of the butterfly

I took these pictures along a hedgerow in a farmer’s field.
The hot dry summer this year has been wonderful for butterflies after last year’s wash out.

Clockwise from top left:
Red Admiral
Comma
Gate Keeper
Painted Lady
Peacock (centre)
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
323% complete

Corinne C ace
Exceptional collection wonderfully presented
July 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful captures and collage!
July 14th, 2025  
