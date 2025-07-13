Sign up
Photo 1184
Six spot burnet moths
Doing the deed on the cliff path in Bude
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
10th July 2025 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
six
,
moths
,
spot
,
burnet
