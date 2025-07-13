Previous
Six spot burnet moths by pattyblue
Photo 1184

Six spot burnet moths

Doing the deed on the cliff path in Bude
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
