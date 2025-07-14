Previous
Shipwreck by pattyblue
Photo 1185

Shipwreck

I walked along the 3 mile stretch of beach at low tide and came across this wreck of the SS Belem, a Portuguese ship carrying iron ore to Cardiff.
It foundered here in 1917 at Menachurch Point in fog as it strayed too near to the rocks. It was hugging the shore to avoid German U boats patrolling the waters and all crew survived.
Just a small section shows here but during winter storms much more of the wreck is revealed as most of it is buried under the sand.
I liked how the honeycomb worm casts have colonised it.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that honeycomb is fascinating isn't it?
July 19th, 2025  
Pat
@koalagardens It sure is. The rocks in this area are covered in them and I spent ages trying to capture the individual cells showing the grains of sand.
July 19th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Wow! How interesting!
July 20th, 2025  
