Shipwreck

I walked along the 3 mile stretch of beach at low tide and came across this wreck of the SS Belem, a Portuguese ship carrying iron ore to Cardiff.

It foundered here in 1917 at Menachurch Point in fog as it strayed too near to the rocks. It was hugging the shore to avoid German U boats patrolling the waters and all crew survived.

Just a small section shows here but during winter storms much more of the wreck is revealed as most of it is buried under the sand.

I liked how the honeycomb worm casts have colonised it.