Previous
Next
Boscastle by pattyblue
Photo 1186

Boscastle

I normally walk along the river then head back into the village but this time I decided to venture further along the cliff path and came across this pretty garden on the hill.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact