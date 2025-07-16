Sign up
Photo 1187
What goes up must come down
Why do I do this to myself?
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1189
photos
104
followers
104
following
325% complete
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
7th July 2025 9:05pm
Tags
what
,
up
,
goes
Mags
ace
This is so cool!
July 21st, 2025
