Rejected

As my sister and I were pondering over why this statue was placed on the wall of the Registry office in Lichfield a man approached us and gave us the history of the statue.

He just happened to be a local historian and tour guide - we couldn’t believe our luck!



Here goes:

In York there is a Boer War memorial with 8 statues representing different forces.

They are a sailor, a cavalryman, an artillery man, an infantry man, an imperial yeoman, a militiaman, a volunteer and a nurse.

The initial statue of a sailor showed him holding a rifle which was rejected as overly aggressive and was instead erected here in Lichfield.

He was replaced by another sailor holding a coil of rope over his arm.

