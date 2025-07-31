Previous
Rejected
As my sister and I were pondering over why this statue was placed on the wall of the Registry office in Lichfield a man approached us and gave us the history of the statue.
He just happened to be a local historian and tour guide - we couldn’t believe our luck!

Here goes:
In York there is a Boer War memorial with 8 statues representing different forces.
They are a sailor, a cavalryman, an artillery man, an infantry man, an imperial yeoman, a militiaman, a volunteer and a nurse.
The initial statue of a sailor showed him holding a rifle which was rejected as overly aggressive and was instead erected here in Lichfield.
He was replaced by another sailor holding a coil of rope over his arm.
Pat

@pattyblue
Pat
Tim L ace
Poor rejected matelot, they stuck him on the side of a cathedral as far away from the sea as anywhere in England ! And then somebody snapped off the barrel of his rifle !
July 31st, 2025  
Pat
@laroque It’s a sawn off now - far more dangerous!
July 31st, 2025  
