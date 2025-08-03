Sign up
Photo 1191
Migrant Hawker
He was happy to sit there for his photo shoot.
I thought he would fly off as I came in close but it didn’t faze him at all.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
4
2
2
365
iPhone 13 mini
31st July 2025 11:16am
hawker
,
migrant
Mags
ace
Amazing details!
August 12th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Wonderful details
August 12th, 2025
