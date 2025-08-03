Previous
Next
Migrant Hawker by pattyblue
Photo 1191

Migrant Hawker

He was happy to sit there for his photo shoot.
I thought he would fly off as I came in close but it didn’t faze him at all.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Amazing details!
August 12th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Wonderful details
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact