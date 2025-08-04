Sign up
Photo 1191
Chilling at the Cathedral
Enjoying the warm morning outside Lichfield Cathedral.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1196
photos
106
followers
106
following
327% complete
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
31st July 2025 11:43am
Tags
cathedral
,
the
,
at
,
chilling
Babs
ace
Looks good in black and white. I love the deckchairs, they are so British aren't they. I can still remember Pop trying to put one together on Blackpool beach when I was a child and trapping his fingers in the process.
August 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! I'm amazed at all the detail the black and white shows.
August 10th, 2025
