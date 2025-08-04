Previous
Chilling at the Cathedral by pattyblue
Photo 1191

Chilling at the Cathedral

Enjoying the warm morning outside Lichfield Cathedral.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
Looks good in black and white. I love the deckchairs, they are so British aren't they. I can still remember Pop trying to put one together on Blackpool beach when I was a child and trapping his fingers in the process.
August 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! I'm amazed at all the detail the black and white shows.
August 10th, 2025  
