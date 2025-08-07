Previous
And still they come by pattyblue
Photo 1193

And still they come

Us included.

Small crowds still gather and lay flowers at the Black Sabbath bench two weeks after Ozzy’s death.

7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Shirley ace
A nice tribute
August 8th, 2025  
