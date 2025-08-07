Sign up
Previous
Photo 1193
And still they come
Us included.
Small crowds still gather and lay flowers at the Black Sabbath bench two weeks after Ozzy’s death.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
1
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1193
photos
106
followers
105
following
326% complete
View this month »
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
6th August 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
still
,
they
,
come
Shirley
ace
A nice tribute
August 8th, 2025
