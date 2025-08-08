Previous
Birmingham Library by pattyblue
Photo 1194

Birmingham Library

Reflected in the building opposite.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Just fabulous
August 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact