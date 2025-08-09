Previous
Inhale, exhale by pattyblue
Photo 1196

Inhale, exhale

These steps at the back of the Mailbox get very full around mid day when the workers all come here to eat their lunch.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Great point of view
August 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
Good job the signs are there to remind you to breathe as you climb the steps.
August 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fab perspective!
August 10th, 2025  
