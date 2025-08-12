Previous
Johnny Depp art by pattyblue
Johnny Depp art

We wandered into a posh art gallery in The Mailbox and they had a selection of Johnny Depp’s art for sale.
Heath Ledger and River Phoenix on sale for £4950 each.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
