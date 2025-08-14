Remembered

I visited Tamworth yesterday and saw this war memorial standing proudly in the square.



Info as follows if you’re interested:



Able seaman Colin Grazier from Tamworth and First Lieutenant Tony Fasson from Scotland drowned on 30th October 1942 while seizing vital Enigma codebooks from a German submarine.

The men served on HMS Petard which had attacked the submarine. They swam to the stricken submarine after the crew had been rescued. Both perished when the U-boat sank but not before passing the code books to NAAFI canteen assistant Tommy Brown who had also boarded the vessel.



The captured material enabled Bletchley Park code breakers to crack the German Naval Enigma Cipher, allowing essential supply ships to avoid U-boat attacks. Historians say the action shortened WW2 by at least a year.



Grazier and Fasson were awarded the George Cross while Brown received the George Medal. The mission remained cloaked in secrecy for decades after the war but was brought to light when researched by a local journalist 60 years later.



In 2002 the Anchor Memorial was unveiled to commemorate their sacrifice. A Portsmouth shipyard donated the chain which links the anchors representing the three heroes.





