Jubilee Oak table by pattyblue
Photo 1204

Jubilee Oak table

I visited Lichfield Cathedral yesterday to see the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition not realising that this awesome ancient table was also on display here.

Details as follows:

* Length: 13 meters 43 feet.  

* Material: Wood from a 5,000-year-old Fenland Black Oak, which is a fossilized bog oak.  

* Discovery: A section of the giant oak tree was found preserved in the peat of a Norfolk field in 2012.  

* Craftsmanship: The table was crafted over a decade by privately-funded carpenters.  

* Purpose: It was created as a "Table for the Nation" and a "Table of the Nation" to serve as a focal point for community events, hospitality, and worship.  

* Inauguration: It was unveiled by Princess Anne at Ely Cathedral in 2022 to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 




21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scene, such a fabulous table!
August 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… love the stain glass too
August 22nd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful craftwork to produce this beautiful ancient glossy table, on display in a very apt and stunning setting FAV!
August 22nd, 2025  
