Jubilee Oak table

I visited Lichfield Cathedral yesterday to see the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition not realising that this awesome ancient table was also on display here.



Details as follows:



* Length: 13 meters 43 feet.



* Material: Wood from a 5,000-year-old Fenland Black Oak, which is a fossilized bog oak.



* Discovery: A section of the giant oak tree was found preserved in the peat of a Norfolk field in 2012.



* Craftsmanship: The table was crafted over a decade by privately-funded carpenters.



* Purpose: It was created as a "Table for the Nation" and a "Table of the Nation" to serve as a focal point for community events, hospitality, and worship.



* Inauguration: It was unveiled by Princess Anne at Ely Cathedral in 2022 to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.









