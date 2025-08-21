Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1204
Jubilee Oak table
I visited Lichfield Cathedral yesterday to see the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition not realising that this awesome ancient table was also on display here.
Details as follows:
* Length: 13 meters 43 feet.
* Material: Wood from a 5,000-year-old Fenland Black Oak, which is a fossilized bog oak.
* Discovery: A section of the giant oak tree was found preserved in the peat of a Norfolk field in 2012.
* Craftsmanship: The table was crafted over a decade by privately-funded carpenters.
* Purpose: It was created as a "Table for the Nation" and a "Table of the Nation" to serve as a focal point for community events, hospitality, and worship.
* Inauguration: It was unveiled by Princess Anne at Ely Cathedral in 2022 to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1204
photos
105
followers
104
following
329% complete
View this month »
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
21st August 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
oak
,
jubilee
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scene, such a fabulous table!
August 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… love the stain glass too
August 22nd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful craftwork to produce this beautiful ancient glossy table, on display in a very apt and stunning setting FAV!
August 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close