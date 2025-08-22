Previous
Nativity figures by pattyblue
Photo 1205

Nativity figures

Patiently waiting for their moment at the back of Birmingham Cathedral.
22nd August 2025

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Diana ace
Great capture of this beautiful line up.
August 24th, 2025  
