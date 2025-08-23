Sign up
Photo 1205
Carnival smiles
I spent the day in town today enjoying all of the events laid on for the Bank holiday weekend.
These girls were part of a large dance group dressed in ocean themed costumes.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
smiles
,
carnival
Babs
ace
It must have taken ages to make these costumes.
August 24th, 2025
