Previous
Flash mob by pattyblue
Photo 1207

Flash mob

They sprung up in New St Station and soon gathered an audience. They were really good.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture of the action!
August 24th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
That would have been cool to see.
August 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact