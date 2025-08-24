Sign up
Previous
Photo 1207
Flash mob
They sprung up in New St Station and soon gathered an audience. They were really good.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
2
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1207
photos
105
followers
104
following
330% complete
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
23rd August 2025 12:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flash
,
mob
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of the action!
August 24th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
That would have been cool to see.
August 24th, 2025
