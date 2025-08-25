Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1209
Mundane street
Something made me glance down and I spotted a new insignia. The first Charles lll post box that I’ve seen.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1209
photos
105
followers
104
following
331% complete
View this month »
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
25th August 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-street
Babs
ace
Do they just change the insignia or is it a new post box?
August 25th, 2025
Pat
@onewing
It’s a new post box with a slightly more modern design. It seems a lot plainer than the earlier ones. I quite like it.
August 25th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice image
August 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
These mail boxes sure stand out. Ours are dark blue and often hard to see. I wonder if that's by design?
August 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close