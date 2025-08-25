Previous
Mundane street by pattyblue
Mundane street

Something made me glance down and I spotted a new insignia. The first Charles lll post box that I’ve seen.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
Do they just change the insignia or is it a new post box?
August 25th, 2025  
Pat
@onewing It’s a new post box with a slightly more modern design. It seems a lot plainer than the earlier ones. I quite like it.
August 25th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice image
August 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
These mail boxes sure stand out. Ours are dark blue and often hard to see. I wonder if that's by design?
August 26th, 2025  
