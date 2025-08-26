Previous
Last of summer by pattyblue
Photo 1210

Last of summer

I like this spot in the park. If I stand just here the trees make a nice arch in front of the lake.
I took this on Monday before the weather turned cooler with the remnants of Erin bringing some much needed rain.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
