Previous
Shared pleasure by pattyblue
Photo 1211

Shared pleasure

These young girls were sharing a happy moment outside the coffee shop.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact