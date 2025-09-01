Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1212
Mfpiac - Agriculture
Hungry sheep wanted it all for herself.
Up close in a corn field.
Mysterious farm machine, well mysterious to me anyway.
Rape seed as far as the eye could see.
Lonely horse who didn’t want us to leave.
Sneaky peek inside an old barn.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1213
photos
106
followers
105
following
332% complete
View this month »
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mfpiac-141
Beverley
ace
Fabulous colourful detailed collage… beautiful nature
September 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful shots and collage!
September 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close