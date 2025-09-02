Previous
Snowberries in the rain by pattyblue
Photo 1213

Snowberries in the rain

I look forward to seeing these each year.
Taken on a wet walk in the park.
2nd September 2025

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
