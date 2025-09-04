Previous
Reading Yurt by pattyblue
Photo 1213

Reading Yurt

Yesterday we went to Astley Book Barn and they had this lovely yurt in the grounds.
It rained all day so there weren’t many people there and no one was using this.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
A big one! These structures are so cool!
September 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super capture of it…. Nice soft shades
September 5th, 2025  
