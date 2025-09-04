Sign up
Previous
Photo 1213
Reading Yurt
Yesterday we went to Astley Book Barn and they had this lovely yurt in the grounds.
It rained all day so there weren’t many people there and no one was using this.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1213
photos
106
followers
105
following
332% complete
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
4th September 2025 12:49pm
Tags
reading
,
yurt
Mags
ace
A big one! These structures are so cool!
September 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super capture of it…. Nice soft shades
September 5th, 2025
