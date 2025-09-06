Previous
Watch out below by pattyblue
Watch out below

The conkers are about to fall.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Diane ace
Nice detail. Love the fall colors!
September 7th, 2025  
