Photo 1218
Ladybird on Tansy
Summer is still hanging on.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1219
photos
105
followers
104
following
333% complete
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
6th September 2025 12:55pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ladybird
Mags
ace
I love the bold yellow and it's a real lady bug!
September 9th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely
September 9th, 2025
