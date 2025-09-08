Previous
Dusty globe by pattyblue
Photo 1219

Dusty globe

High up on my kitchen cupboard.
I thought it was a good candidate for the artist challenge.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nicely captured! What a great vintage piece too.
September 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great choice
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact