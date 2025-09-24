Previous
Tower stairs by pattyblue
Tower stairs

We explored Ludlow Castle today and I took this photo while psyching myself up to climb the stairs to the top of the tower.

Resting my poor knees now.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Shirley ace
Oh wow the tread doesn’t look big enough , I do understand about your knees though .
September 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Amazing capture!
September 25th, 2025  
