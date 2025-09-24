Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1219
Tower stairs
We explored Ludlow Castle today and I took this photo while psyching myself up to climb the stairs to the top of the tower.
Resting my poor knees now.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1220
photos
104
followers
103
following
334% complete
View this month »
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
25th September 2025 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stairs
,
tower
Shirley
ace
Oh wow the tread doesn’t look big enough , I do understand about your knees though .
September 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Amazing capture!
September 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close