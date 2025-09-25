Previous
The golden window
The golden window

This window is in the church of St Laurence in Ludlow.
It depicts St Catherine, John the Baptist and St Christopher and dates from 1450.

The church is very large, almost cathedral like and very beautiful and we spent a lot of time in here.


Pat

Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
September 25th, 2025  
