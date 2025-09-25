Sign up
Previous
Photo 1220
The golden window
This window is in the church of St Laurence in Ludlow.
It depicts St Catherine, John the Baptist and St Christopher and dates from 1450.
The church is very large, almost cathedral like and very beautiful and we spent a lot of time in here.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
window
golden
the
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
September 25th, 2025
