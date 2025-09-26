Sign up
Photo 1221
Hints of Autumn
A view of the Shropshire hills from the top of the castle tower.
I think it was worth the climb.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1222
photos
104
followers
103
following
334% complete
View this month
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
autumn
,
hints
Mags
ace
Definitely worth the climb!
October 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty!
October 1st, 2025
