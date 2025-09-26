Previous
Hints of Autumn by pattyblue
Hints of Autumn

A view of the Shropshire hills from the top of the castle tower.
I think it was worth the climb.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Definitely worth the climb!
October 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty!
October 1st, 2025  
