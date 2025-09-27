Previous
Ludlow market by pattyblue
Photo 1222

Ludlow market

We spent the last morning of our little break in Ludlow browsing the market.
I bought some china mugs and a lampshade.
I liked this stall of old cameras and watches.
Pat

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Ooo! I have a load of watches that need batteries and look at all the cameras and gear! Nicely captured.
October 1st, 2025  
