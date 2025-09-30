Sign up
Photo 1223
Walk in the park
The weather was warm, not quite summer and not quite autumn with fluffy clouds skittering across the sky.
The reflections were making great patterns on the water.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1224
photos
104
followers
103
following
335% complete
View this month »
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
30th September 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-98
Mags
ace
All I can say is... WOW!
October 2nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Wow
October 3rd, 2025
