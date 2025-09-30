Previous
Walk in the park by pattyblue
The weather was warm, not quite summer and not quite autumn with fluffy clouds skittering across the sky.
The reflections were making great patterns on the water.
30th September 2025

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
All I can say is... WOW!
October 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Wow
October 3rd, 2025  
