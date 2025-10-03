Sign up
Photo 1225
Autumn on the canal
The colours looked nice with the buildings across the water.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
5
4
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1226
photos
104
followers
103
following
335% complete
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
2nd October 2025 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
the
,
autumn
,
on
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous colours!
October 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such rich warm colours
October 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture, the warmth & reflections are stunning…
October 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Such a peaceful capture.
October 4th, 2025
Dave
ace
Wonderfully warm
October 4th, 2025
