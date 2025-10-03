Previous
Autumn on the canal by pattyblue
Photo 1225

Autumn on the canal

The colours looked nice with the buildings across the water.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous colours!
October 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such rich warm colours
October 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture, the warmth & reflections are stunning…
October 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Such a peaceful capture.
October 4th, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderfully warm
October 4th, 2025  
