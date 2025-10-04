Previous
Free food by pattyblue
Free food

I went for a very windy walk in the park today and saw these ladies gathering chestnuts.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
Wow there are so many
October 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
There's a bunch of them!
October 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lots to share… super shot
October 4th, 2025  
Dave ace
Nice candid
October 4th, 2025  
