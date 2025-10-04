Sign up
Previous
Photo 1226
Free food
I went for a very windy walk in the park today and saw these ladies gathering chestnuts.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
4
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1226
photos
104
followers
103
following
335% complete
View this month »
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
4th October 2025 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
free
Babs
ace
Wow there are so many
October 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
There's a bunch of them!
October 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lots to share… super shot
October 4th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nice candid
October 4th, 2025
