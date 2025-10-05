Previous
Hay barn by pattyblue
Photo 1228

Hay barn

Hay barn in Tamworth getting ready for winter.
I’ve put a bit of faded glow on it as it was a bit of a flat image.
Not as impressive as the lovely American barns I see on here but I found it quite scenic.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Dorothy ace
Lovely rural autumn view.
October 6th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal scene
October 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s a beautiful view … well done
October 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
I love the big round bales! Nice capture.
October 6th, 2025  
