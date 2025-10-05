Sign up
Previous
Photo 1228
Hay barn
Hay barn in Tamworth getting ready for winter.
I’ve put a bit of faded glow on it as it was a bit of a flat image.
Not as impressive as the lovely American barns I see on here but I found it quite scenic.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
4
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1228
photos
104
followers
103
following
336% complete
View this month »
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
2nd October 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
hay
Dorothy
ace
Lovely rural autumn view.
October 6th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal scene
October 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s a beautiful view … well done
October 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
I love the big round bales! Nice capture.
October 6th, 2025
