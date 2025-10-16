Sign up
Photo 1230
Urban landscape
A glimpse of the canal in Birmingham through a gap in the fence where it’s closed off while construction work is going on.
It ain’t pretty but it’s colourful and I thought I’d add a bit of grunge to the mix for the landscape challenge.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
landscape-81
Mags
ace
It's a fabulous grungy capture.
October 22nd, 2025
