Previous
Next
Urban landscape by pattyblue
Photo 1230

Urban landscape

A glimpse of the canal in Birmingham through a gap in the fence where it’s closed off while construction work is going on.
It ain’t pretty but it’s colourful and I thought I’d add a bit of grunge to the mix for the landscape challenge.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
It's a fabulous grungy capture.
October 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact